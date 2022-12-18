Dodge Center hockey raises money for Eagles Cancer Telethon

By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Some Southeast Minnesota athletes took to the ice today with the goal of getting more than just a win.

The annual Stick it to Cancer fundraiser started eleven years ago to raise money for the Rochester Eagles Cancer Telethon which fundraises for cancer research.

Families of the hockey team donated baskets for a silent auction and the team sold luminary bags to honor the loved ones they have lost.

In efforts to raise money the team also sold baked goods and had a hockey stick they were trying to fill with cash.

In between the JV and Varsity games the teams also did a candlelight vigil where they all stood in the shape of a ribbon on the ice.

“The boys high school hockey program puts this on every single year to raise funds to go towards cancer research as all of us have been affected by cancer one way or another from family members to friends have battled cancer some of them, we have lost so it’s just way to give back and help the cause,” fundraiser planner Olivia Smith said.

