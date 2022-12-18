Crowd remembers heroes at “Wreaths Across America” ceremony in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Civil Air Patrol SE MN Composite Squadron hosted a Wreaths Across America ceremony at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Park Saturday.

Wreaths Across America’s mission is to remember, honor, and teach, touching the lives of thousands of school, scout, civic and religious groups across the country through fundraising for wreath sponsorships. The wreaths are placed at veterans’ graves.

“This means a lot to me,” said Katy Carpenter, Petty Officer Second Class. “I’m a fourth-generation veteran. My grandfather serving in World War II is buried in Oakwood.”

Carpenter took part in the day’s observance to lay a wreath at her grandfather’s grave.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.