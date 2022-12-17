Treedome holiday music special returns

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Four bands were under one roof for the fifth annual Treedome holiday special. One of Treedome’s co-founders says the event began in Winona. The fifth installment made its second return to Thesis Beer Project, Friday in Rochester.

The guiding spirit of the event going into the holiday season, Treedome says is to get into good spirits.

“It’s kind of the holiday festive spirit,” Treedome’s co-founder Nathaniel Nelson said. “We’re all here to have a good time. Leave the stressors behind. And just hang out.”

The bands who performed were Clay Fulton and The Lost Forty, Kym, Shackleton’s, and Clams.

