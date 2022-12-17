Treedome holiday music special returns

By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Four bands were under one roof for the fifth annual Treedome holiday special. One of Treedome’s co-founders says the event began in Winona. The fifth installment made its second return to Thesis Beer Project, Friday in Rochester.

The guiding spirit of the event going into the holiday season, Treedome says is to get into good spirits.

“It’s kind of the holiday festive spirit,” Treedome’s co-founder Nathaniel Nelson said. “We’re all here to have a good time. Leave the stressors behind. And just hang out.”

The bands who performed were Clay Fulton and The Lost Forty, Kym, Shackleton’s, and Clams.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olmsted County deputies use deadly force near gym in Rochester
Olmsted County deputies shot at suspect vehicle near gym in Rochester
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Grant Klennert, 37, was booked into the Wabasha County jail Monday afternoon.
Hayfield High School principal out on bond after arrest for sex assault charges
Jesse James Johnson, 38, is wanted on a charge of 2nd degree assault with a deadly weapon...
More details, suspect name released in shooting near Rochester gym
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa

Latest News

Drive-through holiday lights returns
Holiday lights drive-through returns
Fifth annual Treedome holiday special
Treedome Holiday Special Returns
Holiday lights drive-through returns
Holiday Lights Drive-Through Returns
The Landing AA & NA group, Darian Leddy reports