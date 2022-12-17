Light snow/flurries continue today; Chilly temperatures ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The low-pressure system that we’ve been tracking the whole week is continuing to bring periodic light snow/flurries to the region throughout Saturday. Accumulation amounts will be less than an inch across the area, however, roads may still be slick in places due to the snowfall that we’ve received the past few days. Use caution when out on the roads today, just in case of slick spots. High temperatures across the region today will be in the mid to upper-teens and low-20s. Skies will be cloudy and winds will be from the west between 15 and 25 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Snowfall will gradually come to an end throughout the day, leaving behind chilly temperatures and mainly cloudy skies for the overnight hours heading into Sunday. Lows across the region will be in the single digits and low teens. Winds will be from the west between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Wind chills overnight will be below zero across the region.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

The sun makes its return tomorrow to southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Skies tomorrow will be mainly sunny with high temperatures in the single digits and low teens. Winds will be from the west between five and 15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Our next chance for snow comes on Monday with isolated snowfall across parts of the region. Wednesday and Thursday will be our next chance for snowfall after Monday. Temperatures throughout the week will be chilly as arctic air moves across the majority of the United States with high temperatures in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa up to 20-25 degrees below average.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.