Holiday lights drive-through returns

By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Waters Senior Living Community hosted their second annual Holiday Lights Drive-Through event Friday. Organizers say the event had thousands of lights up for display in the trees, at the entryway, and on residents’ balconies. It’s an event, organizers say residents of The Waters look forward to.

“It’s something we talk about in the fall. It really just keeps rolling. The ideas come from the residents. They are so honored to be a part of the community and be able to share it with the Rochester community...” director of The Water’s Tianna Bagley said.

Local musicians, Sister Luv, a group of four sisters performed the Christmas carols.

