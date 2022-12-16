Victims concerned as ‘jogger rapist’ released from Oregon prison after 36-year sentence

A man known as the jogger rapist was released early Friday morning in Oregon after spending 36 years in prison. (Source: KPTV)
By Soyoung Kim and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A man known as the “jogger rapist” in the Portland area was released early Friday morning after spending 36 years in prison.

Richard Gillmore gained the title after police said he jogged through neighborhoods looking for his victims. He admitted to raping nine females in the 1970s and ‘80s. He was convicted in one of those cases due to the statute of limitations.

KPTV reports Gillmore was transferred from Columbia River Correctional Institution to transitional housing in the Old Town neighborhood by prison officials on Friday.

Some of Gillmore’s victims shared they are concerned and outraged, saying it has been a rollercoaster of emotions regarding their attacker’s release.

Survivor Tiffany Edens said she was a little girl with big dreams.

“I was an accomplished ballerina and jazz dancer, and my dream was to be on Broadway,” Edens said.

But her childhood was taken away in an instant in 1986.

“He [Gillmore] broke into my home and attacked me, beat me and raped me. It changed my life forever,” Edens said.

Gillmore was convicted in 1987 of raping Edens and has been in prison for 36 years.

Edens said healing has been a lifelong journey of faith. Other victims of Gillmore said knowing their attacker was locked up gave them peace of mind.

“There’s always been that safety measure of knowing where he’s at,” survivor Danielle Tudor said.

That has now changed since Gillmore was released.

The victims who spoke with KPTV said they’re outraged that he’s being classified as a low-level sex offender, which means officials are not required to let neighbors know if he moves into their area.

“I was forced to actually move for my own safety, and it just makes me angry that I feel like now I’m left to fend for myself,” Tudor said.

Edens said she and others plan to distribute a flyer to alert the community of his release.

“Richard Gillmore was convicted of raping a 13-year-old and admitted to eight others,” Edens said. “He’s only being monitored as a low-level, level one sex offender.”

She said using her voice isn’t just about telling her story, she hopes it helps other survivors find theirs.

“Inspire that one person to let go of that shame, or regret or embarrassment or stigma so that they can get their voice back,” Edens said.

Multnomah County’s Department of Community Justice said Gillmore presents a low risk on its assessments but will be placed on a high-risk supervision plan which includes curfews and check-ins.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

