Snowfall recap; Blast of arctic air next week

Sub-zero temperatures are likely next week
By Nick Jansen
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ll finally get a break from the snowfall this weekend. The only probably is we’ll have a blast of cold arctic air impact the upper Midwest through Christmas.

Snowfall recap:

Local Snowfall Totals
Local Snowfall Totals(KTTC)

Snowfall totals ranged from 2-10″ across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Most areas north of I-90 had 3-day totals of around 4-8″ of snow. There was a sharp cutoff for areas south of I-90.

Record snow
Record snow(KTTC)

Rochester did set the daily snowfall record for December 15th with 4.8″ of snowfall. This beat the previous record of 4.2″ set back in 1940.

Temp outlook
Temp outlook(KTTC)

We’re tracking a blast of cold arctic air for next week. High temperatures will drop into the single digits with overnight lows falling below zero degrees. Wind chills could drop as cold as 25-35 degrees below zero late next week. Keep an eye on the forecast through Christmas, we could have some First Alert Days late next week because of the cold weather.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures this weekend will be below average. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle teens with winds out of the west around 15-25 mph. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower teens near 10 degrees. Enjoy Sunday because that might be our best chance for sunshine across the area. Snow chances are in the forecast for Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week. Snow chances should stay isolated for those three days.

Overnight lows late next week will drop close to 5-10 degrees below zero.

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Olmsted County deputies use deadly force near gym in Rochester
Olmsted County deputies shot at suspect vehicle near gym in Rochester
Grant Klennert, 37, was booked into the Wabasha County jail Monday afternoon.
Hayfield High School principal out on bond after arrest for sex assault charges
Jesse James Johnson, 38, is wanted on a charge of 2nd degree assault with a deadly weapon...
More details, suspect name released in shooting near Rochester gym
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa

Latest News

AM WX KTTC
AM WX KTTC
Snowfall Forecast
Light snowfall continues Friday; Looking ahead to a big cool down
KTTC WX at 10 - Snow continues tonight
KTTC WX at 10 - Snow continues tonight
KTTC WX at 6 - Snowfall continues
KTTC WX at 6 - Snowfall continues