Snowfall recap; Blast of arctic air next week

We'll finally get a break from the snowfall this weekend. The only probably is we'll have a blast of cold arctic air impact the upper Midwest through Christmas.

Snowfall recap:

Local Snowfall Totals (KTTC)

Snowfall totals ranged from 2-10″ across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Most areas north of I-90 had 3-day totals of around 4-8″ of snow. There was a sharp cutoff for areas south of I-90.

Record snow (KTTC)

Rochester did set the daily snowfall record for December 15th with 4.8″ of snowfall. This beat the previous record of 4.2″ set back in 1940.

Temp outlook (KTTC)

We’re tracking a blast of cold arctic air for next week. High temperatures will drop into the single digits with overnight lows falling below zero degrees. Wind chills could drop as cold as 25-35 degrees below zero late next week. Keep an eye on the forecast through Christmas, we could have some First Alert Days late next week because of the cold weather.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures this weekend will be below average. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle teens with winds out of the west around 15-25 mph. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower teens near 10 degrees. Enjoy Sunday because that might be our best chance for sunshine across the area. Snow chances are in the forecast for Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week. Snow chances should stay isolated for those three days.

Overnight lows late next week will drop close to 5-10 degrees below zero.

