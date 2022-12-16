‘Situation under control’: BB gun brought into Dakota Middle School

Dear Dakota families,

Dakota leadership is aware of and investigating a BB gun that was brought to school by a student. The situation is under control and students are not in danger.

We want to thank the students who saw the BB gun and brought it to leadership’s attention.

As parents and caregivers, you can help. Please take this opportunity to speak to your child(ren) about the importance of school safety. We want to encourage students to feel comfortable reporting any information they may have that may compromise their safety and the safety of others.

We also want to reiterate that School Board Policy 501 prohibits students from possessing, using, or distributing weapons. A “weapon” includes any object, device, or instrument designed as a weapon or through its use is capable of threatening or producing bodily harm or which may be used to inflict self-injury including, but not limited to, any firearm, whether loaded or unloaded; air guns; pellet guns; BB guns; rifles, pistols, stun guns; all knives; blades; clubs; metal knuckles; nunchucks (nunchaku); throwing stars; explosives; any combustible or flammable liquid; fireworks; tear gas, mace and other propellants; ammunition; poisons; chains; arrows; and objects that have been modified to serve as a weapon. Students are also prohibited from possessing, using, or distributing items that are intended to look like a weapon.

Working together we can maintain an environment where students are free to focus on learning. We appreciate the opportunity to serve your children and for the support you provide.

Thank you,

Levi Lundak

​​​​​​​Dakota Principal