‘Situation under control’: BB gun brought into Dakota Middle School

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) sent out a message to parents Friday morning to alert them that a BB gun was brought to Dakota Middle School and that the situation is under control and students are not in danger.

According to RPS, the BB gun was brought by a student. Other students at the school saw the BB gun and brought it to leadership’s attention.

The full message from RPS can be read below:

