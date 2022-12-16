Rochester warming center hitting capacity every night

Rochester Warming Center
By Darian Leddy
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re about to hit some single-digit temperatures in the next few days, and the Rochester Community Warming Center is already experiencing a busy season.

The Warming Center is open year-round but tends to see an uptick in guests during the colder months.

For the past couple months, the center has been hitting capacity every night of 42 people.

Staff members say they’ve been having to turn folks away every night. They try to send people to other overnight shelters like the Dorothy Day house.

There are also hotel vouchers volunteers can hand out, but those are hard to come by.

And has temperatures continue to drop, the warming center doesn’t expect the need for its services to slow down.

“We’re pushing our limits as we are speaking so. More people will probably be seeking assistance inside warmth instead of camping alternatives. Unfortunately, at this time, we’re limited to our 42,” Catholic Charities housing program outreach coordinator Patrick Michener said.

The warming center is in need of wind proof hats and gloves, paper towels and plates, and hand warmers.

If you’re interested in volunteering with the warming center, email Michener at pmichener@ccsomn.org.

