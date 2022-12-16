Rochester senior softball gives back to Salvation Army

Rochester senior softball
Rochester senior softball(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One Rochester softball team used its practice to give back Friday.

The Rochester senior softball team is teaming up with the Salvation Army for the Red Kettle Campaign. The fundraiser is called Going to Bat for Salvation Army.

The team has been doing this for about eight years now.

The Rochester Thrive and Action team is matching the team’s donations. The team is hoping to raise around $6,000 this year.

There are about 100 members on the softball team, and about 20 of them braved the snow Friday for some batting practice. Team members’ ages range from 50-90 years old.

“That one of the great things about Rochester. We have so many different groups that support the Salvation Army and we appreciate all of them. Senior softball has been a longtime supporter and it’s great to be out with them here today and see them in action,” Rochester Salvation Army major Cornell Voeller.

The Senior Softball team raises money year-round to help several other charities in the area. Women ages 40+ and men ages+ can play on the team.

