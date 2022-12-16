Rochester day shelter starts AA & NA group

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A local day shelter is bringing recovery resources on site for folks experiencing homelessness.

Starting next month, The Landing in Rochester is hosting Alcohol and Narcotics Anonymous meetings twice a week.

This is something the non-profit has been thinking about starting since it was in its old space near Silver Lake Park. Volunteers realized the folks who used their services didn’t always have the ability to access other AA and NA groups in the area.

Once organizers knew they were moving out of their old building, the wanted their new location to have a space for these types of meetings.

Volunteers who have been in recovery for several years will run the meetings. They’re working with the organization Recovery is Happening to print off pamphlets and books for meeting go-ers.

The meeting are specifically for folks struggling with both substance abuse and homelessness.

“To have that community show up in a family role and provide the basic needs, provide the things people need. To have community members step foward and say I’m going to have an AA meeting on site to have sure that you have that access so you don’t fall off in the middle of the holiday season because you’re struggling and missing people, I think that’s a really special thing,” The Landing director of social services Alex Hurlebaus said.

Meeting will take place every Monday and Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Landing.

The nonprofit is also in need of winter gear donations like gloves, hand warmers and boots. You can drop those all any day of the week between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

