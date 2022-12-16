Rochester day shelter starts AA & NA group

The Landing
The Landing(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A local day shelter is bringing recovery resources on site for folks experiencing homelessness.

Starting next month, The Landing in Rochester is hosting Alcohol and Narcotics Anonymous meetings twice a week.

This is something the non-profit has been thinking about starting since it was in its old space near Silver Lake Park. Volunteers realized the folks who used their services didn’t always have the ability to access other AA and NA groups in the area.

Once organizers knew they were moving out of their old building, the wanted their new location to have a space for these types of meetings.

Volunteers who have been in recovery for several years will run the meetings. They’re working with the organization Recovery is Happening to print off pamphlets and books for meeting go-ers.

The meeting are specifically for folks struggling with both substance abuse and homelessness.

“To have that community show up in a family role and provide the basic needs, provide the things people need. To have community members step foward and say I’m going to have an AA meeting on site to have sure that you have that access so you don’t fall off in the middle of the holiday season because you’re struggling and missing people, I think that’s a really special thing,” The Landing director of social services Alex Hurlebaus said.

Meeting will take place every Monday and Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Landing.

The nonprofit is also in need of winter gear donations like gloves, hand warmers and boots. You can drop those all any day of the week between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Olmsted County deputies use deadly force near gym in Rochester
Olmsted County deputies shot at suspect vehicle near gym in Rochester
Grant Klennert, 37, was booked into the Wabasha County jail Monday afternoon.
Hayfield High School principal out on bond after arrest for sex assault charges
Jesse James Johnson, 38, is wanted on a charge of 2nd degree assault with a deadly weapon...
More details, suspect name released in shooting near Rochester gym
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa

Latest News

Rochester senior softball
Rochester senior softball gives back to Salvation Army
Heated Street on 1st Ave.
Downtown Rochester’s heated 1st Avenue gets to work
RPL data breach
Data breach at Rochester Public Library
A new report shows the number of fatal work-injuries increased in 2021 in Minnesota.
Minnesota’s fatal work-injuries increased in 2021