Minnesota’s fatal work-injuries increased in 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The state of Minnesota saw 13 more fatal work-injuries in 2021 than it did in 2020.

That’s according to statistics released by the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. A total of 80 fatal work-injuries were recorded in Minnesota in 2021 during the annual Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries, an increase from the 67 fatal work-injuries in 2020.

Nationally, there were 5,190 fatally injured workers in 2021, up 8.9% from the 2020 count of 4,764 workers.

The Department of Labor and Industry says construction and extraction occupations had the highest number of fatalities in 2021, at 17. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers was second with 16 fatalities.

When it comes to types of incidents, transportation accounted for 33 fatalities, the most for any incident type, which was up from 28 in 2020. Falls, slips and trips were the second most-frequent fatal work-related injury event, with 19 fatalities increasing from 15 fatalities in 2020.

Male workers accounted for 73 of the 80 fatally injured workers in 2021. Workers age 55 and older accounted for 32 fatalities.

