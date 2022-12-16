Light snowfall continues Friday; Looking ahead to a big cool down

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Here’s a look at the most recent snowfall reports across the region for the system that is continuing to bring snowfall to the region throughout the day today.

Snowfall Reports (KTTC)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 PM this evening for areas in purple. Freeborn, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Hancock and Winnebago counties are included in this advisory.

Current Weather Alerts (KTTC)

Today, light snowfall will continue for much of the region. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper-20s and low-30s. Winds will be from the southwest between 15 and 20 miles per hour gusting to 25 miles per hour at times.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Through the overnight hours, snowfall will gradually decrease. Some areas will continue to see light snowfall, but the majority of the region will see the snowfall ending. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s with cloudy skies and winds from the west between 15 and 20 miles per hour gusting to 30 miles per hour at times.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Here’s a look at additional snowfall amounts for the area, on top of the snowfall that has already fallen. Areas to the north of I-90 are looking to see between 1-2″ and areas south of I-90 are looking to see an inch of snow or less.

Snowfall Forecast (KTTC)

Some flurries are possible throughout the day on Saturday. Skies will be cloudy throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid to upper-teens and low-20s. Winds will be from the west between 15 and 20 miles per hour gusting to 25 miles per hour at times.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

There will be a bit of a break in snowfall through the next week. Our next chance for snow comes Wednesday with isolated snow showers possible throughout the region. Temperatures will drop throughout the week with high temperatures by the middle of the upcoming week in the single digits and low temperatures below zero.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.