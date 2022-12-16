KTTC crew bell ringing for Salvation Army

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some of the KTTC crew had some fun bell ringing for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.

All day Thursday, KTTC camped out at the kettle at the West Circle Drive Hy-Vee ringing those bells.

Autoplay Caption

The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The goal is to raise $1.1 million for the community.

All of the money goes toward helping those experiencing homelessness get Christmas gifts and food.

The campaign has been going for more than 125 years in Rochester, and there are around 25 kettles in major grocery stores and retailers around town.

“The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is our biggest campaign of the entire year. We actually started this campaign well over a 100 years ago. This is our 126th Red Kettle Campaign just in Rochester alone. It’s our biggest fundraiser for all of our programs and services that help people in need all year wrong,” Rochester Salvation Army community engagement coordinator Rebecca Snapp said.

The Red Kettle Campaign continues until Christmas. December 16 and 17, Mayo Clinic is matching all donations up to $50,000.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.