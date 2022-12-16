Higher energy costs predicted for this winter, how to save

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The U.S. Energy Information Administration is predicting many households across America will be spending more on their energy this winter than recent winters. The administration forecasting that the Midwest will see a 33% uptick in expenditures.

To save on the energy bill, the natural gas utility company Minnesota Energy Resources says there are a variety of methods.

“So, all of these tips they may seem like little things, but they add up,” MN Energy Resources spokesperson Alison Trouy said. “If you lower your thermostat, open your blinds (for heat of the sun), open your drapes, if you get your furnace checked all of those things will make your home run more efficiently and that’s going to save you money.”

The company recommends dropping the thermostat both a few degrees at night and when leaving home. MN Energy Resources saying in the winter the furnace uses about 30% of energy consumption, monthly filter checks can help with efficiency.

For direct ways to save money, the company offers rebates for costs associated with winterizing the home.

