First anniversary of historical storm

By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The first ever recorded winter storm of its kind, the December 15th derecho, which brought strong winds and tornadoes to southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa happened one-year ago Thursday.

The national weather service says a derecho is a widespread, long-lived line of severe storms that mostly occurs during the warm summer months. Which is why meteorologists say the December 15th derecho of 2021 is potentially a once in life-time weather event.

The national weather service says more than 600,000 people lost their power across the Midwest.

It was also the first ever recorded December tornado in Minnesota.

