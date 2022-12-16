Data breach at Rochester Public Library

By Darian Leddy
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some Rochester Library patrons’ emails and names may have been stolen in a cyber-attack.

Library officials say they were notified that one of its library service partners, MNLINK, experienced a data breach Thursday.

More than 1,700 patrons’ data may have been access through this cyber-attack.

In the coming days, RPL will be directly communicating with potentially impacted customers, who will be encouraged to get a new library card and/or change their PIN. Library teammates are available to assist as necessary.

MNLINK and RPL are confident no additional private personal information was accessed during this incident.

