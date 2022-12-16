17 crashes across southeast Minnesota Thursday

By Darian Leddy
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thursday was a busy morning for Minnesota State Patrol. There were more than a dozen crashes all across the region as drivers navigate the snowfall and re-freeze on the roads.

In total there were 17 crashes in the region. 15 of those resulted in property damage and two resulted in injuries.

More than anything, there were several vehicles that veered off the road and ended up in the ditch. 36 ended up sliding off the road due to that re-freeze on the road.

State patrol says the majority of these crashes and vehicles off the road happen because people are driving too fast for the conditions. Drivers should take their time traveling in these conditions especially when approaching intersections and getting off of exit ramps.

Many of the crashes are happening on roads off of main drags and two-lane streets.

“We did have one area right on Marian Road on 52 we had four vehicles off the road at the same time, so that area was a troublesome spot this morning but it’s important you stay in your vehicle and just call 9-1-1 right away and let us know your location and if there’s any injuries or what you need and then we’ll get there as soon as we can with a tow and get you back on the roadway,” State Patrol Sgt. Troy H. Christianson said.

It’s likely we’ll see similar road conditions Thursday during the morning commute. State Patrol wants to remind drivers to increase you following distance, slow down and be a defensive driver.

