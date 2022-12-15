Winona man taken to hospital after being hit by pick-up truck

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – One man was taken to the hospital after being struck by a pick-up truck in Winona Wednesday night.

According to Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at 6:05 p.m. a Chevy Silverado was northbound on Highway 61 and stopped for a red light at Pelzer Street. The pick-up truck then made a right-hand turn on the red light and struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

The pedestrian, a 55-year-old man from Winona, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Winona Health. The MSP incident report also states that alcohol was in the system of the pedestrian.

The 40-year-old driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.

Road conditions were wet at the time of the incident.

Winona Ambulance, Winona Fire and Winona Health also responded.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.