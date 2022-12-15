VIDEO: Inside EF-2 tornado that struck near New Orleans

A home surveillance video captured the EF-2 tornado that slammed into Jefferson Parish on Wednesday. (Source: WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Security video from a Tesla obtained by WVUE shows the EF-2 tornado that slammed into Jefferson Parish on Wednesday leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The video begins calmly but things turn chaotic in seconds. The sky darkens before debris is strewn about. Almost as quickly as the situation deteriorated, things calmed again, with a truck blown over and a roof torn from a house across the street.

WVUE drone video from the morning after shows the extent of the damage and the overturned box truck.

Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.
Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.(WVUE)
Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.
Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.(WVUE)
Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.
Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.(WVUE)

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olmsted County deputies use deadly force near gym in Rochester
Olmsted County deputies shot at suspect vehicle near gym in Rochester
Grant Klennert, 37, was booked into the Wabasha County jail Monday afternoon.
Hayfield High School principal facing multiple sex assault charges
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
21-year-old Lanesboro man killed in loading incident in Iowa
21-year-old Lanesboro man killed in loading incident in Iowa
Grant Klennert, 37, was booked into the Wabasha County jail Monday afternoon.
Hayfield High School principal out on bond after arrest for sex assault charges

Latest News

As tornado conditions sweep the South, blizzards are blanketing the North.
South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards advance north
KTTC crew bell ringing
KTTC Bell ringers
Authorities in South Florida say the four-year mystery surrounding a newborn found dead in the...
Case solved: Authorities say mother arrested in 4-year mystery of ‘Baby June’ death
Aaron Dean stands with his defense team as the jury leaves the 396th District Court to start...
Texas officer convicted of manslaughter in shooting of woman through window of home