Students’ months of preparation pay off at LEGO Education Competition

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Wednesday Rochester Public Schools, IBM and RCTC hosted the 14th annual IBM LEGO Education Outreach competition.

300 students from 18 area schools made up more than 100 teams. The students used LEGO Mindstorm Robots they spent months learning to build and program.

“They are given a problem to solve and then they come up with a robot to solve that problem,” software Engineer Aaron Albertson said. “The first half of our program is spent learning how to build and program the robot, so they’ve got sort of a base robot but then they modify it to solve the long-term project.”

There were three divisions in the Wednesday’s competition. The first division simply had to design a robot to push objects around the arena. Second had to navigate ping-pong balls to a target area. Finally, the third division was instructed to read a code from the area and then knock over dominos from the section they read.

“We designed the robot to be just like a slapper arm so the robot itself doesn’t move just these separate arms will. It will be less likely to fail from losing traction on the floor and stuff,” competitor Elijah Hicks said. Hicks was part of a trio.

The first-place winners were from Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Christ Lutheran and Schaeffer Academy.

“Getting to see the other kids’ robots perform and your own, you know finally getting that after months of working on it, seeing that robot perform what you programmed it to do and seeing how you stack up against other kids in your division, I think that’s really excited for the kids,” Albertson said.

