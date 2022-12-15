Snowfall continues through Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A pesky winter weather-maker will continue to impact the upper Midwest through Friday evening. Snowfall accumulations have ranged from 1-5″ across SE MN and NE IA.

Latest Snowfall Reports:

Local Snowfall reports (KTTC)

As of 5 p.m., we measured right around 5.0″ out on the weather patio here at KTTC. The official report from RST, as of 12 p.m., is 3.7″. Most areas north of I-90 have seen around 3-5″ of snowfall. Amounts were much less south of I-90, especially in northern Iowa. Snowfall totals were around 0-1.5″ for most of northern Iowa.

Snowfall forecast through Friday (KTTC)

Additional snowfall amounts could reach around 2-3″ area-wide through Friday evening. This would bring our 2-day snowfall totals close to 3-7″.

Travel outlook Friday (KTTC)

Some slick spots and snow-covered roads still could be possible Friday morning. Snowfall should not be as intense as it was Thursday morning, but still, be careful on the roads Friday morning.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures will drop into the single digits next week with overnight lows falling below zero degrees. We’ll keep a close eye on this blast of cold arctic air. Some models are suggesting wind chills could drop to around 20-30 degrees below zero.

