Snowfall continues through Friday

Additional accumulations are likely
By Nick Jansen
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A pesky winter weather-maker will continue to impact the upper Midwest through Friday evening. Snowfall accumulations have ranged from 1-5″ across SE MN and NE IA.

Latest Snowfall Reports:

As of 5 p.m., we measured right around 5.0″ out on the weather patio here at KTTC. The official report from RST, as of 12 p.m., is 3.7″. Most areas north of I-90 have seen around 3-5″ of snowfall. Amounts were much less south of I-90, especially in northern Iowa. Snowfall totals were around 0-1.5″ for most of northern Iowa.

Additional snowfall amounts could reach around 2-3″ area-wide through Friday evening. This would bring our 2-day snowfall totals close to 3-7″.

Some slick spots and snow-covered roads still could be possible Friday morning. Snowfall should not be as intense as it was Thursday morning, but still, be careful on the roads Friday morning.

High temperatures will drop into the single digits next week with overnight lows falling below zero degrees. We’ll keep a close eye on this blast of cold arctic air. Some models are suggesting wind chills could drop to around 20-30 degrees below zero.

