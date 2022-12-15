Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa

Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Accumulating snow is expected Thursday into Friday with difficult travel.

We are expected to pick up the bulk of our snow totals during the morning hours, around 2″ to 6″ of snow accumulation is expected areawide.

Snow-covered and slippery roads are expected during the morning and evening commutes, with the greatest impacts being felt early in the day. Add some extra time to your commute and use caution when driving today.

Stay up to date with current road conditions in Minnesota here.

Stay up to date with current Iowa road conditions here.

