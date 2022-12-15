Olmsted County deputies shot at suspect vehicle near gym in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One person is still at large after Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputies shot at a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said deputies with warrants unit and the regional Violent Crime Enforcement Team tracked and located a vehicle for person with violent warrants. Torgerson said as deputies made their approach, the suspect was able to get to his car. Torgerson said he rammed into two law enforcement vehicles and deadly force was used.

The sheriff didn’t know if suspect was injured. None of the deputies or investigators were injured in the incident. They currently do not know the location of the suspect.

It happened around 4:50 p.m. The suspect fled the scene and is still at large. The scene is outside a gym off Highway 14 and 15th Avenue SE.

