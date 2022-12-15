More details, suspect name released in shooting near Rochester gym

Jesse James Johnson is wanted for 2nd degree assault with a deadly weapon
Jesse James Johnson, 38, is wanted on a charge of 2nd degree assault with a deadly weapon...
Jesse James Johnson, 38, is wanted on a charge of 2nd degree assault with a deadly weapon involving a firearm.(KTTC)
By Michael Oder
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester police are releasing more details about a shooting that happened near a gym Wednesday night involving Olmsted County deputies.

According to RPD, deputies located Jesse James Johnson, 38, in a parking lot off 15th Ave SE. As deputies approached Johnson, he got into a vehicle and started to drive off. Investigators said he hit two law enforcement vehicles with his car. During the incident, authorities say a deputy shot at Johnson’s car.

Johnson was able to drive away from the scene. Authorities do not know if he was injured. No deputies were injured.

Johnson is described as 5′8″ tall and around 215 pounds. Authorities said he is known to carry firearms. He has a warrant out for 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon involving a firearm.

Johnson was last seen driving a silver 2008 Pontiac G6 with a MN license plate number “BKT665″. The vehicle should have damage to the rear bumper.

Authorities are urging Johnson to turn himself in. If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.

OCSO requested that RPD conduct an independent and thorough investigation into the use of force, which is standard operating procedure following an incident like this.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

