Minnesota Senator Tina Smith on nearly $100 million investment in state broadband

The state is investing nearly $100 million dollars to help bring internet to all Minnesotans.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Minn. (KTTC) – The state is investing nearly $100 million dollars to help bring internet to all Minnesotans.

Minnesota DEED recently announced its Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant Program. The goal is to provide funds to providers to invest in building broadband infrastructure into unserved and underserved areas of the state.

Several counties in Southeast Minnesota received grants including more than $1.5 million to Fillmore County and nearly $3.5 million to Olmsted County.

$70 million of the program’s total funding comes from American Rescue Plan, legislation Minnesota Senator Tina Smith helped pass.

KTTC got the chance to sit down with her today to talk about the program.

“I think we all understand now that being connected to the internet is not just something that’s nice to have, it’s something that’s really necessary for your education and your healthcare and you access to jobs. It’s very important for agriculture,” she said.

Senator Smith says she wants to continue working on legislation to expand broadband. Nearly 92 percent of Minnesotans have access to high-speed internet. That leaves behind somewhere between 240,000-290,000 folks without high-speed internet.

