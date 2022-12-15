Gov. Walz awards Rochester-located company

By Ashley Walker
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Walz announced 4 companies will be receiving the governor’s International Trade Awards or International Investment Awards for their contributions to Minnesota.

The four companies include Seer Medical, which has a location based in Rochester, Bonanza Bean in Morris, U.S. Trade Logistics in St. Paul and Yanmar Compact Equipment North America in Grand Rapids.

From their contributions, state exports reached an all-time high of $7.3 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

The companies are being awarded for leadership and excellence in global trade and investment.

