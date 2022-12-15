DEED: 14 months of job growth in Minnesota

Minnesota's unemployment rate in November was 2.3%
Minnesota's unemployment rate in November was 2.3%(MGN)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - According to new numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the state has seen 14 straight months of job growth with the state adding 6800 jobs in November.

DEED says Minnesota’s unemployment rate rose two-tenths of a point to 2.3% in November, but remains historically low and below the national unemployment rate of 3.7%.

Minnesota’s labor force participation rate remained steady at 67.9%.

“Minnesota’s economy remains strong and has grown faster than most states in 2022,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “Fourteen straight months of job growth is a good sign as we head into the new year. If you’re looking for good employment with strong wages, Minnesota is a great place to be.”

Comparing Minnesota to the U.S. year-to-date, DEED says Minnesota’s employment has grown 3.2% since January 2022 while the U.S. has grown 2.6%. Over the last three months, September to November, Minnesota has grown 0.8% while the U.S. has grown 0.3%.

Between November 2021 and November 2022, the Mankato metropolitan statistical area added 1,501 jobs, or saw a 2.7% increase. That is the 3rd highest increase of the MSA’s in the state after the Twin Cities and Rochester.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Olmsted County deputies use deadly force near gym in Rochester
Olmsted County deputies shot at suspect vehicle near gym in Rochester
Grant Klennert, 37, was booked into the Wabasha County jail Monday afternoon.
Hayfield High School principal out on bond after arrest for sex assault charges
Jesse James Johnson, 38, is wanted on a charge of 2nd degree assault with a deadly weapon...
More details, suspect name released in shooting near Rochester gym
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa

Latest News

Wausau native Grace Stanke at a Miss America competition.
Wausau native Grace Stanke wins Miss America
Saving on energy bill in the winter
Higher energy costs predicted for this winter, how to save
First anniversary of historical storm
First anniversary of historical storm
Rochester Warming Center
Rochester warming center hitting capacity every night
Tornadoes confirmed
Looking back at the December 15th derecho