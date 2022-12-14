Multiple catalytic converters stolen from Stewartville business

Stewartville, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after multiple catalytic converters were stolen from a car dealership in Stewartville.

According to authorities, an employee of Stewartville Auto Sales in the 900 block of North Main Street reported seven catalytic converters stolen five vehicles between Dec. 5 and Dec. 12. The employee said one vehicle had two converters installed on it.

The damages amount to $5,300.

There are currently no suspects.

