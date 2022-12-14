MAKING AN IMPACT: Volunteer comes full circle giving back to nonprofit

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Christmas Anonymous had a successful year once again, providing plenty of gifts for Olmsted County kids to open on Christmas morning.

The nonprofit has also made an impact for one Rochester woman who dedicates her time to Christmas Anonymous for a special and personal reason.

“You get more out of giving than you realize you will.”

Last year, Angel Weisbrod and her husband, Al, became first-time volunteers with Christmas Anonymous.

“We’re in a semi-retired state, and it’s time to give back,” Weisbrod said.

This year, they’re co-chairs for the Rochester nonprofit’s donation center.

Weisbrod added, “We’re both enjoying it, and learning a lot as we go along, too.”

Every winter, Christmas Anonymous collects toys, games, clothing, and more from community members to give to families in need in Olmsted County. That mission hits home for Weisbrod.

“When I was a kid, I was the benefit of some programs like this when I was very young,” Weisbrod said. “Christmas is my favorite holiday, it was magic, and it was magic because of people doing things like this.”

That life experience was one of the driving factors behind her giving back.

Weisbrod added, “Christmas can last all year if we do that, if we help each other out. The world can certainly use as much kindness as possible.”

“It’s a pretty big operation. We do operate a little bit all year round.”

According to Gail Sauter, Vice President of Christmas Anonymous, hundreds of volunteers and community donors keep the organization thriving.

“It gives you such a sense of gratitude to our community,” Sauter said. “You see those parents find just the toy that their son or daughter wanted and they’re so happy about that.”

Since 2015, at least 4,200 local families have been given the gift of Christmas. Weisbrod said playing a small role in making that happen is holiday joy in and of itself.

“No matter how much money you have or don’t have, no matter how many family members you have, there’s always something that you can give back, and the more of us that do that, the better the world will be,” said Weisbrod.

The nonprofit is always in need of volunteers to be part of its board and to help get its store ready for Christmas.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, click here.

RELATED: MAKING AN IMPACT: Woman calls Hiawatha Homes family for 45+ years

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.