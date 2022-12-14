Hockey game fundraises for Shannon O’Hara Foundation

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –One annual local hockey game is more than just a competition.

December 13th was the annual Shannon O’Hara foundation night at the Century-John Marshall versus Mayo Girls hockey game.

The foundation is named after Shannon O’Hara, a 12-year-old girl from Rochester who was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

She fought for nine months before passing away on January 6, 2012, when she was just 13.

Tonight, the Rochester youth hockey girls had the chance to honor Shannon by playing some of their own game between the first and second period of the varsity game.

The foundation, started by Shannon’s parents, has raised close to half a million dollars in the past 11 years.

“The girls involved in Rochester youth hockey eventually get to the high school games, and they didn’t know Shannon, but they participated in Shannon cups,” Shannon’s dad, Dan O’Hara said. “Then when they’re high school kids they always try to have one of their nights be a Shannon night, so we raise some money and really try to inspire some younger girls.”

The money raised goes toward cancer research and to college scholarships for hockey players across the state of Minnesota.

