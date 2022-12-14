Gray, but mild today; accumulating snow will be possible tonight through Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The large, slow-moving storm system that has been plaguing the region for the past couple of days continues to bring gray, damp, and sloppy weather to our area as it pushes through the Upper Mississippi Valley. In the wake of the band of rain and wet snow we dealt with last night, today looks a little quieter and milder. Expect thick clouds with some drizzle and mist today with high temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. A brisk southeast breeze will subside in the afternoon.

The center of the enormous storm system will make its way into the heart of our area this evening, bringing a chance for some rain to the area once again. Later in the night, there will be a transition to snow as colder air aloft arrives on the backside of the system. Temperatures will slowly fall from the mid-30s to the upper 20s through the course of the night and an inch or two of accumulation can be expected.

We’ll have occasional light snow in the area on Thursday. An additional inch or two of accumulation will be possible during the day with a slight southwest breeze.

Periods of light snow will be possible from Thursday night through Friday and an additional inch or two of accumulation can be expected. High temperatures Friday will be in the mid-20s with brisk west winds that will keep wind chill indices in the teens.

A few snow showers or flurries will be possible on Saturday as the storm system finally edges its way out of the region. A very minor coating of snowfall can be expected and high temperatures will be in the upper teens. A raw westerly breeze will make it feel like the single digits throughout the day.

After nearly a week of gray weather, sunshine looks to finally return to our skies on Sunday. We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds and high temperatures will be in the mid-teens with a brisk west breeze.

Colder air will continue to settle into the region next week. We’ll have sunshine on Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the low teens and then single digits. Overnight low temperatures will be below zero starting Monday night, a trend that may hold through the end of the week.

A storm system will move through the region on Wednesday, bringing a chance for some minor snowfall to the area. Sunnier weather will return for the latter part of the week and the following weekend. High temperatures will be in the single digits to low teens each day.

