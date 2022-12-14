First Spyhouse Coffee outside of Twin Cities opening in Rochester

A Minneapolis-based coffee chain is branching outside of the metro into Rochester for the first time ever.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Wednesday is the opening day for Spyhouse Coffee Roasters. It’s located at the TownePlace Suites on 2nd St. & 6th Ave. SW.

The Rochester coffeeshop is the company’s seventh location overall.

Hotel employees reached out to Spyhouse around a year ago about coming into their space. Construction started at the end of the summer.

Crews renovated nearly the entire space with new flooring, a bar area and all new seating. The store can fit around 50 people.

The Rochester location is the first Spyhouse Coffee to sell wine along with local craft beer.

“We think that crowd that comes in in the morning, grabs their coffee may stop back in the later afternoon or a glass of wine or a beer on their way home, and certainly a great amenity for the hotel guests as well,” Spyhouse Coffee Roaster market president Kevin Wencel said.

Wednesday is the grand opening for the store. It’s open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

