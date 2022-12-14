First Alert Day: Moderate snowfall could impact the morning commute Thursday
Slick roads will be possible Thursday morning and afternoon
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A “First Alert Day” will be in place for the morning commute Thursday. Light to moderate snowfall will be possible overnight Wednesday through Thursday evening.
“Winter Weather Advisories” have been issued by the National Weather Service for the following counties: Olmsted, Dodge, Winona, Wabasha, Goodhue, Steele, Freeborn, Worth, and Winnebago. These advisories all have different times.
Olmsted, Winona, Wabasha, Dodge: 9 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday
Freeborn, Steele: 3 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday
Goodhue: 9 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday
Worth, Winnebago: 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday
The main snow impact should come in the morning for the morning commute Thursday. Slight to moderate impacts are possible for areas along and to the north of I-90 Thursday morning. NE IA might not see the impacts on the roads until later in the morning and afternoon.
Snowfall amounts will range from 1-5″ area-wide. The highest totals will probably end up east of Hwy-52 near the Mississippi River Valley.
Rochester: 2-4″
Winona: 2-5″
Wabasha: 2-5″
Red Wing: 2-5″
Austin: 0-3″
Albert Lea: 3-5″
Mason City: 0-2″
Charles City: 0-2″
Preston/Lanesboro: 1-4″
