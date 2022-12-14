First Alert Day: Moderate snowfall could impact the morning commute Thursday

Slick roads will be possible Thursday morning and afternoon
By Nick Jansen
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A “First Alert Day” will be in place for the morning commute Thursday. Light to moderate snowfall will be possible overnight Wednesday through Thursday evening.

Current weather alerts
Current weather alerts(KTTC)

“Winter Weather Advisories” have been issued by the National Weather Service for the following counties: Olmsted, Dodge, Winona, Wabasha, Goodhue, Steele, Freeborn, Worth, and Winnebago. These advisories all have different times.

Olmsted, Winona, Wabasha, Dodge: 9 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday

Freeborn, Steele: 3 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday

Goodhue: 9 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday

Worth, Winnebago: 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday

Travel outlook Thursday
Travel outlook Thursday(KTTC)

The main snow impact should come in the morning for the morning commute Thursday. Slight to moderate impacts are possible for areas along and to the north of I-90 Thursday morning. NE IA might not see the impacts on the roads until later in the morning and afternoon.

Snowfall forecast
Snowfall forecast(KTTC)

Snowfall amounts will range from 1-5″ area-wide. The highest totals will probably end up east of Hwy-52 near the Mississippi River Valley.

Rochester: 2-4″

Winona: 2-5″

Wabasha: 2-5″

Red Wing: 2-5″

Austin: 0-3″

Albert Lea: 3-5″

Mason City: 0-2″

Charles City: 0-2″

Preston/Lanesboro: 1-4″

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Klennert, 37, was booked into the Wabasha County jail Monday afternoon.
Hayfield High School principal facing multiple sex assault charges
21-year-old Lanesboro man killed in loading incident in Iowa
21-year-old Lanesboro man killed in loading incident in Iowa
Steeplechase
New: Extreme Tubing at Steeplechase
KTTC Chief Meteorologist Nick Jansen is calling for a First Alert Weather Day on Dec. 13, 2022.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Tuesday’s forecast calls for potential icing
NXTGEN Cryo and spa
New Rochester business brings cryotherapy to town

Latest News

KTTC Weather
KTTC WX at 4 - First Alert Day Thursday morning
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News...
Gray, but mild today; accumulating snow will be possible tonight through Saturday
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Wednesday Morning Weather
upcoming precip chances
FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers/wintry mix tonight, minor icing possible