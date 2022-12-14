Driver in HOV lane cited for inflatable Grinch passenger

An Arizona trooper pulled over a “Seuss-picious” driver and passenger during busy morning...
An Arizona trooper pulled over a “Seuss-picious” driver and passenger during busy morning traffic last week.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By Alexis Cortez and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - An Arizona driver was cited for traveling with a “Seuss-picious” driver down the interstate, according to police.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says around 8 a.m. during busy morning traffic last week, a trooper spotted a driver in the HOV lane on Interstate 10 and saw a “grumpy green guy” in the passenger seat. After pulling over the driver, troopers say the passenger turned out to be an inflatable Grinch.

The department posted the encounter on Twitter, saying while they appreciate the festive flair just in time for the holiday season, it’s illegal to drive in the HOV with no other passengers. The driver received a citation for an HOV violation.

The department wants to send a message to all drivers: “don’t get caught with a Grinch this Christmas!”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Klennert, 37, was booked into the Wabasha County jail Monday afternoon.
Hayfield High School principal facing multiple sex assault charges
21-year-old Lanesboro man killed in loading incident in Iowa
21-year-old Lanesboro man killed in loading incident in Iowa
Steeplechase
New: Extreme Tubing at Steeplechase
KTTC Chief Meteorologist Nick Jansen is calling for a First Alert Weather Day on Dec. 13, 2022.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Tuesday’s forecast calls for potential icing
NXTGEN Cryo and spa
New Rochester business brings cryotherapy to town

Latest News

The Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission said that the men ran a...
US charges 8 in social media ‘pump-and-dump’ stock scheme
Expert tips to protect yourself from online shopping fraud
Police confirmed a suspect in the Amazon shooting has died.
1 wounded, suspect dead after Amazon warehouse shooting in Arizona, police say
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter suspends account that tracked owner Elon Musk’s jet
Amir Nasr-Azadani, a 26-year-old professional soccer player, faces possible execution for...
26-year-old professional soccer player may face execution in Iran for protesting government