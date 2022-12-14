DMC welcomes new member to board of directors

DMC welcomes new member to board of directors
DMC welcomes new member to board of directors(KTTC)
By Ashley Walker
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Destination Medical Center is welcoming its newest member to its board of directors.

Roberta Dressen, the president and CEO of the Medical Alley Association, will begin her 3-year term on January 1, 2023.

“We are very fortunate to have Roberta on our team as her deep experience in the sector, and Medical Alley’s purpose of serving as the epicenter of health innovation and care, align perfectly with our needs,” said Patrick Seeb, executive director of the DMC EDA.

DMC says Dressen will focus on helping its economic development agency to position Rochester as the world’s premier health and wellness center.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Klennert, 37, was booked into the Wabasha County jail Monday afternoon.
Hayfield High School principal facing multiple sex assault charges
21-year-old Lanesboro man killed in loading incident in Iowa
21-year-old Lanesboro man killed in loading incident in Iowa
Steeplechase
New: Extreme Tubing at Steeplechase
KTTC Chief Meteorologist Nick Jansen is calling for a First Alert Weather Day on Dec. 13, 2022.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Tuesday’s forecast calls for potential icing
NXTGEN Cryo and spa
New Rochester business brings cryotherapy to town

Latest News

Olmsted County deputies use deadly force near gym in Rochester
Olmsted County deputies use deadly force near gym in Rochester
Lego Education Outreach
Students’ months of preparation pay off at LEGO Education Competition
Gov. Walz awards Rochester company
Gov. Walz awards Rochester-located company
Supporting Survivors
Supporting victims of sexual assault
Supporting victims of sexual assault, Darian Leddy reports