DMC welcomes new member to board of directors

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Destination Medical Center is welcoming its newest member to its board of directors.

Roberta Dressen, the president and CEO of the Medical Alley Association, will begin her 3-year term on January 1, 2023.

“We are very fortunate to have Roberta on our team as her deep experience in the sector, and Medical Alley’s purpose of serving as the epicenter of health innovation and care, align perfectly with our needs,” said Patrick Seeb, executive director of the DMC EDA.

DMC says Dressen will focus on helping its economic development agency to position Rochester as the world’s premier health and wellness center.

