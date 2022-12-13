Winona Volunteer Services collects more than 17,000 pounds of food

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The number of families facing food insecurity has been on the rise, but Winona Volunteer Services (WVS) Food Shelf will certainly not be empty.

WVS wrapped up its Ten Days of Giving Tuesday. The giving period began December 1st with dozens of barrels being set out all over the town.

“Our numbers have been increasing in the food shelf, the need has been increasing more and more and so we have been very excited just to see more and more donations coming in. These food donations will be immediate, they will fill the shelves for this holiday season,” nutrition and health educator Jen Breitlow said.

This was the last major food drive of the year for the shelf. It took two days to gather and sort the donations.

Before the food can be sorted the barrels must be weighed, so far this year the food shelf has collected over 400,000 pounds of food.

Ten Days of Giving isn’t limited to food. WVS has collected more than $17,000 over the course of the ten days.

“I know they picked up from the schools yesterday, so our volunteers found little bags of change in them, it was just heartwarming to know that these little kids were bringing in canned goods as well as their change,” executive director Sandra Burke said. “I’m excited that we are filling up our shelves and that there is overflow going into our storage room and cash is coming in too.”

Once the food shelf is back open, families in need of assistance can visit during operating hours to shop in the food shelf. There is no registration required.

“It is absolutely humbling to see all of those food donations and actually to look around at all of our volunteers,” Breitlow said.

WVS is also looking for more volunteers, for more information about how to sign up, click here.

