Windy and wet today; slick patches on roads possible tonight

By Ted Schmidt
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –We’re tracking a large storm system that is moving through the heart of the region today, bringing strong winds and rain to the area. Wind-driven rain is expected throughout the afternoon and high temperatures will be in the mid-30s. Southeast winds will gust to 45 miles per hour, confining our wind chill values in the low 20s.

We'll have light rain and strong winds today with temps in the 30s. Wind chills will be in the low 20s.(KTTC)

A few patches of ice may again form in the evening as temperatures will be around the freezing mark, but those readings will climb to the mid-30s later in the night. Southeast winds will reach 35 to 40 miles per hour throughout the night, pulling in warmer air.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s to around 40 on Wednesday, but light rain showers will be possible during the day with raw southeast winds reaching 25 to 30 miles per hour at times, keeping wind chills in the 20s.

As colder air mixes in aloft, light snow will develop at times later in the night, possibly leading to a minor coating of accumulation. We’ll have periods of light snow on Thursday with up to an inch of accumulation during the day. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with a slight west breeze.

Light snow will be possible off and on all day Friday as well, but only a minor coating of snowfall is expected. Another inch or so of accumulation will be possible with slightly higher amounts along and west of Interstate 35. High temperatures will be in the mid-20s with brisk west winds creating wind chill values in the single digits and teens.

A few snow showers or flurries will be possible on Saturday with brisk west winds and high temperatures will be in the upper teens. Wind chill levels will be in the single digits.

If you’re hoping to see the sun again, Sunday is your day to circle on the calendar as that stands as the best chance for at least partly sunny skies across the area. High temperatures will be in the teens with wind chill values in the single digits.

Temps will be much colder this weekend and throughout the upcoming week.
Temps will be much colder this weekend and throughout the upcoming week.(KTTC)

