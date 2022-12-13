Rochester International Airport welcomes new Manager of Finance and Administration

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester International Airport (RST) announced Tuesday that Jason Stini has joined RST as the new Manager of Finance and Administration.

According to RST, Stini is responsible for business operations and financial activities for RST, including overseeing accounting, budgetary, payroll/benefit and capital improvement programs.

“Jason comes to us with solid financial experience in strategic and operational focus. His experience working with both private and public organizations is a unique fit for the needs of our airport. He’ll play a key role providing finance leadership and direction. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team,” John Reed, executive director said.

Stini has more than a decade of financial and administrative experience, serving most recently in the role as internal auditor for the City of Rochester responsible for compliance, financial and operational audits, and analysis.

Prior to the City of Rochester, he was a financial analyst with Reinhart Foodservice, overseeing capital expenditure budgets, and capital forecasts for nationwide distribution centers and corporate office in collaboration with senior management.

“Rochester International Airport is a critical community and regional asset for economic development and activity. I’m excited for the opportunity and it’s an honor to join the team,” Stini said.

