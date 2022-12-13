Jury trial set for Fort Worth man facing attempted murder charge in Rochester drive-by shooting

Exavier Porter of Fort Worth, Texas
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A jury trial has been set for a Fort Worth man who is facing an attempted murder charge in a drive-by shooting.

A trial for 32-year-old Exavier Porter has been set for June 5, 2023.

Porter is accused of a drive by shooting in northwest Rochester that happened in October 2022.

The man targeted was the 30-year-old ex boyfriend of a woman police say was in the car with Porter. He allegedly fired 10 shots toward the victim’s Mercedes before leaving the scene.

The car was hit four times and had two flat tires. Two bullets hit the driver’s side.

A parked car and a home were also hit, but no one was hurt.

