Iowa governor bans TikTok on state-owned devices

Kim Reynolds
Kim Reynolds(WGEM)
By Dean Welte
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a directive to ban TikTok on all state-owned devices and prohibit state agencies from subscribing to or owning a TikTok account.

“It is clear that TikTok represents a national security risk to our country and I refuse to subject the citizens of Iowa to that risk,” said Gov. Reynolds in a press release. “They trust us with their personal and confidential information and we will take every step possible to protect it, including from the Chinese government. The safety of Iowans is my number one priority and that includes their cybersecurity.”

Reynolds’ directive joins several other governors across the United States that have also banned the use of TikTok on any state-owned devices due to security concerns with the Chinese-owned social media platform.

The governor’s directive goes into effect immediately.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Klennert, 37, was booked into the Wabasha County jail Monday afternoon.
Hayfield High School principal facing multiple sex assault charges
Steeplechase
New: Extreme Tubing at Steeplechase
21-year-old Lanesboro man killed in loading incident in Iowa
21-year-old Lanesboro man killed in loading incident in Iowa
KTTC Chief Meteorologist Nick Jansen is calling for a First Alert Weather Day on Dec. 13, 2022.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Tuesday’s forecast calls for potential icing
As consumers continue to deal with record high inflation, shoppers are now more than ever are...
Rochester ReStore seeing record sales

Latest News

RPS Board approves 2023 tax levy
Rochester
RPS Board approves 2023 tax levy
Hockey
Hockey game fundraises for Shannon O’Hara Foundation
Spyhouse Coffee Rochester
First Spyhouse Coffee outside of Twin Cities opening in Rochester
Rochester Spyhouse Coffee opens