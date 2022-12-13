Homeowner shoots, kills woman burglarizing property, police say

Officers responded to a report of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive woman in a ditch...
Officers responded to a report of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive woman in a ditch next to the roadway.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HOUSTON (Gray News) – A homeowner in Houston shot and killed a suspected burglar, according to police.

Houston police said they are investigating the fatal shooting that happened around 3:45 a.m. Monday.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive woman in a ditch next to the roadway. Paramedics pronounced her dead on the scene.

According to witnesses, the 26-year-old deceased woman and an unidentified man were seen burglarizing vehicles in the area. One resident shot and killed the woman, and the man fled the area on foot.

Police said no charges have been filed at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

