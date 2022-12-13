Holiday drinks with Harmony Spirits

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Damon Lazzara with Harmony Spirits joined Midwest Access this week with holiday drink ideas. Here are the recipes he showed.

Eggnog

Harmony Spirits Bourbon

4 Egg Yolks

1/3 Cup Sugar, plus 1 Tablespoon Sugar

1 Pint Whole Milk

1 Cup Heavy Cream

1 Teaspoon Freshly Grated Nutmeg

4 Egg Whites

Beat Egg Yolks until they lighten in color. Gradually add the 1/3 Cup Sugar and continue to beat until completely dissolved. Add Milk, Cream, and Nutmeg and stir to combine.

In a separate bowl, beat the egg Whites to soft peaks. Gradually add the 1 Tablespoon of Sugar and beat until stiff peaks form.

Whisk the egg whites into the egg yolk mixture.

Chill and serve with 1.5 ounces of Harmony Spirits Bourbon per serving.

Makes 5-7 servings

Poison Apple

Harmony Spirits Whiskey (Cinnamon Infused) *

½ Gallon Apple Cider

½ Gallon Cranberry Juice

1 Teaspoon Edible Gold Glitter

Combine Apple Cider, Cranberry Juice and Edible Gold Glitter in pitcher and stir vigorously.

In a glass of ice pour 1.5 ounces of Harmony Spirits Cinnamon Infused Whiskey, and fill glass with Poison Apple mixture.

*Pour 3 ounces out of a 750ml bottle of Harmony Spirits Whiskey into 2 glasses and make you favorite mixed drinks. Add 2 small boxes of red hots candy, approximately 60 candies, into the Harmony Spirits Whiskey bottle. Let stand overnight, shaking periodically to help dissolve candies.

Makes 16-20 servings

Peanut Butter Friendship

Harmony Spirits Rum – Bourbon Barrel Finished

3 oz Whole Milk (or Half and Half)

1 oz Irish Crème Syrup

1 oz Peanut Butter Syrup

In a cocktail shaker add ice, 1.5 oz of Harmony Spirits Rum – Bourbon Barrel Finished, Whole Milk, Irish Crème Syrup, Peanut Butter Syrup and shake. Strain into rocks glass with fresh ice, or strain into 3-4 shot glasses.

Makes 1 drink, or 3-4 shots

