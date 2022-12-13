Hayfield High School principal facing multiple sex assault charges

EDITOR’S NOTE: KTTC is choosing to not share every detail available in public court documents to protect the victims of these crimes.

HAYFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) – Grant Thomas Klennert, principal of Hayfield High School, is facing several charges of criminal sexual conduct stemming from incidents when he was a minor, according to court documents.

A warrant for the arrest of Klennert, 37, has been issued by the district court in Wabasha County. Klennert has been the principal of Hayfield High School since 2015. He’s been with the district since 2006.

According to court documents, investigators got a tip of a past sexual assault on Oct. 19, 2022. Through their investigation, authorities discovered three victims. The first victim told investigators Klennert started sexually assaulting him when he was in the second grade and Klennert was in the seventh grade. The first victim told investigators the assaults happened frequently and increased to almost daily when there were not adults around. Investigators learned that the first victim was assaulted from 1997 to 2003, the same year Klennert went away to college.

Court documents also show the second victim told authorities they saw Klennert sexually assault the first victim. The second victim also claimed to be sexually assaulted by Klennert when they were “13 or 14″. She told officers that she repeatedly told Klennert no and tried to resist.

According to court documents, the third victim was sexually assaulted by Klennert in 2001 while the two were playing video games. The victim told authorities he was seven-years-old at the time.

The court documents show that investigators tried repeatedly to reach Klennert but they got no reply. Authorities have issued a warrant for his arrest.

The Hayfield School District Superintendent Gregg Slaathuag issued this statement on Monday:

The Hayfield School District is aware of the pending criminal charges regarding Grant Klennert, an employee of the School District. The School District takes the safety and security of our students very seriously and has been cooperating and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement in its investigation. Grant Klennert is currently on administrative leave. This is the extent of the information the School District can provide about this matter at this time. All further data is classified as private or confidential pursuant to state and/or federal law.

Klennert is facing three counts of criminal sexual conduct - 1st degree and one criminal sexual conduct - 2nd degree. A conviction of criminal sexual conduct in the 1st degree carriers a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and/or a $40,000 fine. A conviction of a 2nd degree charge carries a max of 25 years in prison and/or a $35,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.