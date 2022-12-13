FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers/wintry mix tonight, minor icing possible

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our latest winter system arrived in the Upper Midwest today, bringing with it rain, snow, and ice to various parts of the region. Tonight, scattered rain showers will continue with periods of wintry mix. Some minor ice accumulation is still possible overnight, so watch out for slick spots on area roads. Winds will remain strong, out of the southeast at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Temperatures will hover in the low 30s.

Weather alerts (KTTC)

Mixing is still possible through the Wednesday commute before drier air mixes in and gives southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa a break from the rain and snow. Most of the day should remain dry with afternoon temperatures in the mid-30s. Winds will remain strong out of the southeast at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

upcoming precip chances (KTTC)

Precipitation is expected to return Wednesday evening as the rain/snow bands wrap around the center of the low-pressure system, which will be centered over southern Minnesota. Rain and a wintry mix are expected at first before changing over to all snow overnight as colder air filters in. Scattered snow showers are expected throughout all of Thursday and into Friday with temperatures in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Rain & snow totals (KTTC)

Cold Arctic air is ushered into the region on the back side of this system, slowly dropping temperatures over the weekend. Afternoon highs on Saturday and Sunday are only expected to be in the mid to upper teens with mostly cloudy skies. By early next week, single-digit high temperatures are expected with periods of sun.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.