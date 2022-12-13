First Alert Day - Tuesday: Rain, snow, ice, & wind all in play Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a messy next weather-maker that will impact the area Tuesday. A “First Alert Day” will be in effect into early Wednesday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for areas along I-35 for Tuesday. These areas could see snowfall accumulations reach 0-3″ with ice accumulations around 0.10″. Winds will be a major problem throughout the day on Tuesday. A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for areas along Hwy-52 in tan.

Rainfall amounts could reach near 0.25-0.75″ with ice accumulations reaching near 0.10″. Some areas along I-35 could see the threat of ice accumulations exceeding the 0.10″ threshold.

Light snow showers will continue on the backside of this weather-maker. Snowfall amounts by the end of the week could reach near 2-3″ area-wide.

Cold Canadian air will move in by the weekend. Highs will slowly drop from the 30s to the teens by Saturday. Overnight lows will drop into the single digits on both Saturday and Sunday nights. Looking into next week, high temperatures could drop into the single digits!

Be careful on the roads Tuesday!

Nick

