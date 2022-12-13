First Alert Day Today: Freezing Rain and Strong Winds Expected

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking a large storm system that is moving through the heart of the region today, bringing strong winds and rain to the area. Today is a First Alert Day because of the threat of freezing rain, especially for the morning hours as temperatures will hover near the freezing mark. The most likely areas to deal with ice accumulation will be to the west of Rochester, but a few patches of ice may develop in Rochester as well. Wind-driven rain will continue to be the rule in the afternoon and high temperatures will be in the mid-30s. Southeast winds will gust to 45 miles per hour, giving us wind chill values in the low 20s.

We'll have a chance of freezing rain and rain with gusty winds today. (KTTC)

A few patches of ice may again form in the evening as temperatures will be around the freezing mark, but those readings will climb to the mid-30s later in the night. Southeast winds will reach 35 to 40 miles per hour throughout the night, pulling in warmer air.

A few patches of ice will be possible in the morning with light rain expected through the afternoon and evening hours. (KTTC)

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for much of the local area as freezing rain will be possible in the morning hours. Icy patches may develop. (KTTC)

Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s to around 40 on Wednesday, but light rain showers will be possible during the day with raw southeast winds reaching 25 to 30 miles per hour at times, keeping wind chills in the 20s.

As colder air mixes in aloft, light snow will develop at times later in the night, possibly leading to a minor coating of accumulation. We’ll have periods of light snow on Thursday with up to an inch of accumulation during the day. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with a slight west breeze.

Light snow will be possible off and on all day Friday as well, but only a minor coating of snowfall is expected. Generally, less than an inch of accumulation is expected with a little more possible along and west of Interstate 35. High temperatures will be in the mid-20s with brisk west winds creating wind chill values in the single digits and teens.

We'll have rain and snow chances during the week. A few snow showers or flurries will be possible over the weekend and early next week. (KTTC)

A few snow showers or flurries will be possible on Saturday with brisk west winds and high temperatures will be in the upper teens. Wind chill levels will be in the single digits.

We'll have wintry precipitation this week, then colder, drier weather in the next week. (KTTC)

If you’re hoping to see the sun again, Sunday is your day to circle on the calendar as that stands as the best chance for at least partly sunny skies across the area. High temperatures will be in the teens with wind chill values in the single digits.

Temps will be much colder next week in the wake of this week's storm system. (KTTC)

