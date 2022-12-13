Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas

A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.

Crews were able to rescue one of the workers who was taken to the hospital.

They were also eventually able to recover the body of another worker who had died.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse at this time.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steeplechase
New: Extreme Tubing at Steeplechase
As consumers continue to deal with record high inflation, shoppers are now more than ever are...
Rochester ReStore seeing record sales
KTTC Chief Meteorologist Nick Jansen is calling for a First Alert Weather Day on Dec. 13, 2022.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Tuesday’s forecast calls for potential icing
Trig Miller
Seventh grade boy makes varsity dance team
NXTGEN Cryo and spa
New Rochester business brings cryotherapy to town

Latest News

21-year-old Lanesboro man killed in loading incident in Iowa
21-year-old Lanesboro man killed in loading incident in Iowa
More than 100 animals in Milwaukee are looking for a safe home after they were removed from...
More than 100 animals removed from Wisconsin home
FILE - Jerrod Carmichael appears at the premiere of "Transformers: The Last Knight" on June...
Golden Globe nominations led by ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’
KTTC Chief Meteorologist Nick Jansen is calling for a First Alert Weather Day on Dec. 13, 2022.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Tuesday’s forecast calls for potential icing
Albert Lea City Council meeting preview
Albert Lea City Council Meeting preview