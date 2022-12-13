AAA estimates 112.7 million Americans to travel for year-end holidays

BUNSVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – AAA estimates 112.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home from December 23 to January 2, 2022.

According to AAA, that’s an increase of 3.6 million people compared to last year and the third busiest since AAA began tracking in 2000.

In the West North Central Region, 8.8 million travelers will journey 50 miles or more away from home, an increase of nearly 241,000 people over last year. These numbers are the fourth highest travel volume for the year-end holiday travel period on record for the region.

The West North Central Region includes Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska and South Dakota.

“Despite inflationary pressures, consumers remain resilient and dedicated to travel this year, and the holidays will be no different,” Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group said. “Americans are spending more on travel than any other time in the past two years. The good news is the cost for a holiday road trip will be less expensive than anticipated, now that gas prices are on the way down.”

Nationwide, 90% of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations.

Air travel will see a 14% increase over last year, with nearly 7.2 million Americans expected to fly.

AAA also estimates travel by bus, rail, and cruise ship will rise to 3.6 million this holiday season, a 23% increase from last year and nearly 94% of 2019′s volume.

