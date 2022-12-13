21-year-old Lanesboro man killed in loading incident in Iowa

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) – A man from Lanesboro died in a loading incident in Chickasaw County, Iowa on Monday.

It happened around 11:55 a.m. at the intersection of Vanderbilt Avenue and 160th Street near Lawler.

Incident scene. (KTTC)

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Joseph Gathje, 21, of Lanesboro, Minnesota, was trying to load a tracked vehicle on to a semi-truck flatbed when the tracked vehicle rolled off the trailer and into the ditch pinning Gathje.

The incident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Protivin Fire Department, Lawler Fire Department, Chickasaw Rescue and Ambulance, and Chatfield Towing all assisted on scene.

